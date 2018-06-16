USG (USG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

USG (NYSE:USG) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

USG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut USG to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised USG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays cut USG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut USG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on USG in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Get USG alerts:

Shares of USG opened at $43.18 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. USG has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.37 million. USG had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that USG will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USG news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $620,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in USG during the first quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in USG during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in USG during the first quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of USG by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.