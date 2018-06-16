Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) CEO Kevin L. Cornwell Sells 8,080 Shares

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 8,080 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Utah Medical Products traded up $3.45, reaching $108.50, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $391.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 93.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

