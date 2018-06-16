Utah Medical Products, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Utah Medical Products traded up $3.45, hitting $108.50, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

UTMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $251,571.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst G. Hoyer sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $681,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,429. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

