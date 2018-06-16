Oaktree Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Vale SA (VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,978,716 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Vale worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 24,640,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,493,192. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Vale had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. equities analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

