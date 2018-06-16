Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valero Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5712770241855 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE VLP opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Valero Energy Partners has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 119.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

