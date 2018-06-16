Seagate Technology (STX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.12 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of Seagate Technology opened at $58.43 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 23,618 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,351,185.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 4,620 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,746. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $87,422,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,026.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 846,230 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $23,572,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 90.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 517,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

