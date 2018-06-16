ValuEngine Downgrades Star Group (SGU) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

SGU stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.19.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $684.03 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 26,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

