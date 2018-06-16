ValuEngine Downgrades Stryker (SYK) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an in-line rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker opened at $168.38 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stryker has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,557 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.