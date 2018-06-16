ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Buy

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Banco Santander-Chile opened at $31.84 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $747.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.71 million. analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

