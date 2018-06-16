ValuEngine Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. 12,738,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,881. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $60,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,116 shares of company stock worth $6,320,005 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 189,993 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

