BT Group (BT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut BT Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.93.

Shares of BT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. BT Group has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $21.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. analysts forecast that BT Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 9.9%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

