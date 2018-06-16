ValuEngine Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Century Casinos traded up $0.21, hitting $8.71, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 158,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $249.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%. analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,872 shares of company stock worth $1,289,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 591.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 88.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

