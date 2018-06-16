Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DFRG. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

DFRG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 210,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,484. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. equities analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ian Russell Carter purchased 6,500 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,048.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 16,170 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,641.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,330 shares of company stock worth $450,400. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 285,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

