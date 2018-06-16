GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSIT. TheStreet raised GSI Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Friday, January 26th.

GSIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,985. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, CFO Douglas Schirle sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $154,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $109,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 918,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,876,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites.

