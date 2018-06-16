ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.57.

ASGN traded up $0.55, reaching $82.98, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,365. ASGN has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASGN by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

