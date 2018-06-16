Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 294,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 843.54% and a negative return on equity of 246.01%. equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. acquired 8,606,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,466,956.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

