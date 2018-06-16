Surgery Partners (SGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark set a $19.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 212,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,661. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $417.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Grove Capital LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 377,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,715,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 304,102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

