ValuEngine Downgrades Terna Group (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Terna Group (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Terna Group opened at $15.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Terna Group has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

About Terna Group

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

