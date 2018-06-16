Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,942. The company has a market capitalization of $423.60 million, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.90. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007.

