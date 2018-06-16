Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.34.

Apollo Investment traded down $0.02, hitting $5.72, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

