Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.72 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

Basic Energy Services traded down $0.16, hitting $12.62, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,329,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,164. The firm has a market cap of $337.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.61. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.67 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Timothy Dame sold 11,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $179,951.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,936.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,778 shares of company stock valued at $237,216. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

