Movado (NYSE:MOV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Movado (NYSE:MOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Movado in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of -0.13. Movado has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. Movado had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. analysts anticipate that Movado will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Movado’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $67,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,603. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado during the fourth quarter valued at $4,568,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado during the first quarter valued at $4,313,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Movado by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Movado by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Movado by 28.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

