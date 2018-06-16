Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.31% of Dril-Quip worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,655,000 after purchasing an additional 393,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 738,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $13,351,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $12,167,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 617,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.54 and a beta of 0.80. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $56.55.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.84 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,396.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.