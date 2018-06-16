Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Teradyne worth $24,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne opened at $39.34 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

