Van ECK Associates Corp Has $26.87 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Credicorp worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $185,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $232,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.75.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $175.91 and a 1 year high of $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The bank reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.10. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $971.30 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

