VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,904,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4,656.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 788,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 772,135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,278,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF traded down $0.32, reaching $20.37, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 12,619,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,069. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.