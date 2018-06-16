VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $75.12 on Friday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $81.69.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.