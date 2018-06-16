VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS worth $41,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 432.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Legg Mason Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.46 on Friday. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

