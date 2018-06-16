Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,342,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729,955. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

