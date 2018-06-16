Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $13.01 Million in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.11% of Veritiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 261,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 203,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv traded up $0.65, hitting $38.35, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The company has a market cap of $597.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. Veritiv Corp has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

