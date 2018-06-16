Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems traded up $0.41, hitting $83.44, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,605,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,066. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,790 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 767.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 424,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 375,371 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 283,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.