Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the counts. Solid Subscription revenues have been a key catalyst. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. The global demand for cloud-based vault applications also boosts opportunities. On the flip side, high operating expenses are denting margins, partially hurting revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

VEEV opened at $83.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $83,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,046 shares in the company, valued at $984,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,559. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

