VEON (VEON) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.23

News coverage about VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VEON earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.24743844536 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON opened at $2.47 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. analysts predict that VEON will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.