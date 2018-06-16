Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.40 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Veracyte opened at $7.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,059,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 146,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 913,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 905,147 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

