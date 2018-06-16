Verify Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Verify has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $4,718.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verify has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Radar Relay, CoinFalcon and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00580484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00092059 BTC.

About Verify

Verify launched on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verify is verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, YoBit, COSS and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

