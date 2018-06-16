Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems opened at $44.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

