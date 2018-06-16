Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $136.61 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $136.61 million and $1.31 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $67.08 or 0.01038510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00594821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00237319 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00092732 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

