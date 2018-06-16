HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 8,845 Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 31,397,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,016,363. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

