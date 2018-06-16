Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.04% of Vermilion Energy worth $41,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,609,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 897,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 843,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vermilion Energy opened at $33.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.71. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $251.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

