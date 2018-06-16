Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.52. 1,328,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,813. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$38.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.07). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$318.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$291.61 million.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.82.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Lorenzo Donadeo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.26, for a total transaction of C$16,504,000.00. Also, insider Curtis W. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total value of C$202,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,377 shares of company stock worth $19,044,485.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

