Canaccord Genuity Lowers Vermillion (VRML) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,324. Vermillion has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 283.32% and a negative net margin of 350.66%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 2,838,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,838,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

