Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,823.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.03, hitting $155.02, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,866,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,675. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $178.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $348,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $142,636.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,136 shares of company stock worth $22,211,367 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.