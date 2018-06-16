VF Corp (VFC) VP Scott H. Baxter Sells 65,988 Shares of Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VF traded up $0.35, hitting $84.38, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,327,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,921,000 after buying an additional 172,234 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,648,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

