Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAB. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,833,000 after buying an additional 1,075,699 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,037,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,208,000 after buying an additional 2,429,600 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,520,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,289,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,332,000 after buying an additional 84,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,243,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.71. 2,223,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,687. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

