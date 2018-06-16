Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 10,230 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.43% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,203 shares of company stock valued at $73,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions traded up $0.01, reaching $9.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,433. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

