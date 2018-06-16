Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Receives $15.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.60. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.24 million. sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Davanzo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

