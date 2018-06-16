Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 78,810 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other Lannett news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $497,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Lannett traded down $0.65, hitting $15.90, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,792. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $629.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. Lannett had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

