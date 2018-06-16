Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xencor opened at $40.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.63. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $43.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In related news, insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kuch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

