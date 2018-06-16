Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in NCR Co. (NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NCR worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NCR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hayford bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. NCR had a return on equity of 70.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

