Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 688.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.26.

Shares of Lockheed Martin traded down $0.45, hitting $310.14, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,786,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,275. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $274.69 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

